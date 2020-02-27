Royal Bank of Canada to buy back up to 20M shares

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) says its program to buy back up to 20M of its common shares was approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange and Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Purchases under the normal course issuer bid may commence on March 2, 2020 and continue until March 1, 2021, when the bid expires.

The bank will establish an automatic share purchase plan on March 2, 2020, under which its broker may periodically purchase its common shares pursuant to the bid within a defined set of criteria.