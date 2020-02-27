Wedbush stays sidelined on Booking Holdings

Wedbush Securities lowers its price target on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to adjust for the company's coronavirus-influenced guidance update yesterday.

"We are maintaining our NEUTRAL rating while lowering our price target to $1,750, which is based on 17x our (hopefully-depressed) 2020 EPS estimate, or 14x our 2021 number. This nonetheless suggest modest upside from here," writes analyst James Hardiman.

Looking further down the road, Hardiman thinks Booking management is correct that travel demand will rebound and strong travel players could emerge stronger than ever.