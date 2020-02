Eni (NYSE:E) says it has raised its resource estimate for the Agogo-3 well offshore Angola to 1B barrels of oil, a 40% increase from its previous forecast.

Eni says data collected from the Agogo-3 confirms the communication with Agogo-2 reservoirs and the further extension of the Agogo discovery to the north.

The company and its partners say they have begun studies to exploit the full potential of the field through a third production hub, targeting a final investment decision in 2021.