PayPal -2.7% after estimating COVID-19 impact on Q1 revenue

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) slides 2.7% in premarket trading after warning that it expects Q1 2020 revenue will come in at the lower end of its $4.78B-$4.84B guidance range because cross-border e-commerce activity has been hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Average analyst estimate is $4.83B for Q1 revenue.

Reaffirms Q1 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance.

Estimates ~ 1 percentage point reduction, on both a spot and foreign currency-neutral basis, to PayPal's Y/Y revenue growth for Q1.

The weakness in international cross-border e-commerce activity is partially offset by strong performance in its diversified business.