Chico's +2% after margins improve

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports comparable sales rose 2.2% in Q4 as all the retailer's brands delivered positive growth. The comparable sales improvement was driven by higher average dollar sale and an increase in transaction count.

"Our strong performance can be primarily attributed to our disciplined focus on driving sales through improved and elevated product aligned more closely to our customer's expectations," says CEO Bonnie Brooks.

Gross margin was 32.5% of sales vs. 30.2% a year ago. The margin improvement was derived from lower impairment and accelerated depreciation charges related to CHS's retail fleet optimization plan and a 150-basis point improvement in occupancy and omnichannel program costs as a percent of sales, which were partially offset by an approximate 100-basis point impact of incremental tariffs on maintained margin.

