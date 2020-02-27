Esperion Therapeutics down 12% premarket on Q4 results

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Q4 results: Revenues: $1M.

Net loss: ($61.9M) (-3.2%); loss/share: ($2.26) (-0.9%); Quick Assets: $166.1M.

Upcoming milestones: U.S. commercial launch of NEXLETOLTM on March 30.

Q2: European Commission decisions anticipated for both bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination tablets Marketing Authorisation Applications.

Potential Rest-of-World (ROW) development and commercial collaboration agreement(s) in April and E.U. royalties or upfront and/or milestone payment(s) for the same.

Q3: U.S. commercial launch of NEXLIZETTM in July.

$150M milestone payment from Daiichi Sankyo Europe.

$75M milestone payment from Oberland Capital agreements.

Shares are down 12% premarket.

Previously: Esperion Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.49, misses on revenue (Feb. 27)