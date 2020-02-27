BTIG expects Papa John's turnaround to extend

BTIG keeps a positive view on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) after the pizza store operator posts its strongest comp in three years.

"We believe the changes Papa John’s is implementing will drive meaningful growth in same-store sales, margins and cash flow. We expect the combination of menu innovation and a material increase in media productivity to culminate in outsized same-store sales and healthier unit economics for franchisees," notes analyst Peter Saleh on PZZA's path ahead.

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Papa John's and price target of $75 (19.0X the 20210 EBITDA estimate) to rep 22% upside potential. The average sell-side PT is $67.33.

