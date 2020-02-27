New Senior Investment Q4 stung by lower resident fees and services

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Q4 revenue of $86.2M misses the $116.3M average of two analyst estimates and fell from $87.8M in the year-ago quarter as resident fees and services revenue declined.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 16 rose from 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total expenses of $92.6M felll from $166.1M a year earlier.

Q4 net operating income of $36.1M fell from $36.9M a year ago; adjusted same-store cash NOI fell 3.3% Y/Y.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of 67 cents-71 cents vs. 59 cent consensus.

Assumes same-store managed cash NOI -1.0% to +1.5%; 2019 adjusted same-store cash NOI rose 0.3%.

Previously: New Senior FFO in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 27)