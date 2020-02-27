Nomura sees value in Marriott despite coronavirus overhang

Nomura Instinet takes a whack at Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) after digesting the hotel operator's guidance (which excluded the impact of the coronavirus).

"RevPAR index at same-store hotels worldwide was up 200bps last year and is likely to rise again in 2020. The path and pace of COVID-19 will determine how close MAR gets to achieving what should be viewed as 'normalized' EBITDA. Like the cruise lines, the next critical period is the summer vacation months," advises analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis and team keep a Buy rating on Marriott and price target of $170 vs. the average sell-side PT of $146.17, while acknowledging the coronavirus risk of travel problems in Europe and the U.S.