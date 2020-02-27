Regions to buy equipment finance business from Warburg Pincus

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), through its Regions Bank unit, agrees to acquire Ascentium Capital from private equity firm Warburg Pincus, a move that will strengthen its lending to small businesses.

Ascentium Capital, basedin Kingwood, TX, is the largest independent equipment finance lender in the U.S. with ~$2B in loans and leases as of year-end and originations of $1.5B in 2019.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Regions expects the acquisition to close in Q2 2020.

The addition of Ascentium Capital expands Regions’ current offerings for small business customers and complements the bank’s established equipment finance and commercial banking businesses serving middle market and large companies.

It also provides Regions with a scalable, tech-enabled equipment finance organization with same-day credit decisions and funding for small business customers.