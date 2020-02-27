Etsy attracts another bull after strong earnings

Oppenheimer joins the crowded bull camp on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) after taking in the Q4 earnings report and ad program revision. With Oppenheimer moving to an Outperform rating from Perform, Etsy now has 16 of 18 firms covering the online retailer with a Buy-equivalent rating on the books.

"Etsy smartly pivoted its seller leadgen strategy to an outcome-based model, resetting Etsy Ads to Promoted Listing, to the delight of sellers, which should push take-rates >20% over time and closer to SHOP/AMZN for SMB sellers," observes analyst Jason Helfstein.

Oppenheimer's price target of $64 is 4.9X the 2021 sales estimate and just a shade under the average sell-side PT of $63.94.

