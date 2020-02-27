Obalon Therapeutics down 13% premarket on Q4 results

Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Q4 results:

Revenues: $0.9M (-55.0%).

Net loss: ($4.9M) (+44.3%); loss/share: ($0.64) (+83.5%); CF Ops: ($22.9M) (+22.1%).

Key Accomplishments in 2019: Promoted Bill Plovanic from CFO to President and CEO.

Appointed Bob MacDonald as Chief Retail Officer.

Promoted Nooshin Hussainy from Vice President of Finance to CFO.

Entered into one-year distribution agreement with distributor for Qatar.

Opened the first Obalon-managed retail treatment center in San Diego.

Commercialized Obalon Navigation System and Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser.

Shares are down 13% premarket.

Previously: Obalon Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 27)