Obalon Therapeutics down 13% premarket on Q4 results

Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Q4 results:
Revenues: $0.9M (-55.0%).
Net loss: ($4.9M) (+44.3%); loss/share: ($0.64) (+83.5%); CF Ops: ($22.9M) (+22.1%).
Key Accomplishments in 2019: Promoted Bill Plovanic from CFO to President and CEO.
Appointed Bob MacDonald as Chief Retail Officer.
Promoted Nooshin Hussainy from Vice President of Finance to CFO.
Entered into one-year distribution agreement with distributor for Qatar.
Opened the first Obalon-managed retail treatment center in San Diego.
Commercialized Obalon Navigation System and Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser.
Shares are down 13% premarket.
