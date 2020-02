Can-Fite says pre-clinical studies show CBD's strength against liver cancer

Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +3.1% pre-market after citing pre-clinical studies it says demonstrate CBD's "robust" anti-neoplastic effects against liver cancer.

Can-Fite says CBD enriched fractions induced anti-liver cancer effect at minute concentrations, according to the pre-clinical studies.

Can-Fite says it is expanding its agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to allow the testing of minute CBD concentrations in combination with Namodenoson on liver cancer and additional oncological indications.

As part of the expansion, Can-Fite will fund R&D activities for the two new indications, to be jointly performed, for $200K per indication.