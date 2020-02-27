InterXion holders approve Digital Realty merger

At their special meeting today, InterXion (INXN -2%) shareholders approved the proposals tied to the company's stock-for-stock combination with Digital Realty Trust (DLR -2.1%).
Those proposals were with respect to Dutch transaction formalities to come after completing the exchange offer - a transaction that allows Digital Realty to become owner for all InterXion business operations.
In the plan, a Digital Realty subsidiary commenced a tender offer to acquire all InterXion shares in exchange for 0.7067 shares of Digital Realty common stock each.
The two companies expect the transaction to close in the first half.
