InterXion holders approve Digital Realty merger

At their special meeting today, InterXion (INXN -2% ) shareholders approved the proposals tied to the company's stock-for-stock combination with Digital Realty Trust (DLR -2.1% ).

Those proposals were with respect to Dutch transaction formalities to come after completing the exchange offer - a transaction that allows Digital Realty to become owner for all InterXion business operations.

In the plan, a Digital Realty subsidiary commenced a tender offer to acquire all InterXion shares in exchange for 0.7067 shares of Digital Realty common stock each.

The two companies expect the transaction to close in the first half.