Washington Prime cuts dividend to fund redevelopment projects

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) jumps 2.4% even after cutting its quarterly dividend in half to free up cash for redevelopment projects.

The lower dividend will increase cash availability by almost $110M for 2020.

Declares quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share vs. 25 cents in the prior quarter; dividend is payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders and operating partnership unit holders of record on March 9, 2020.

WPG says it was in compliance with all of its unsecured debt covenants at the end of 2019, and based upon current projections, anticipates remaining in compliance through 2020.

This contrasts with Pennsylvania REIT, which has maintained its 21 cents-per-share dividend, but said on Tuesday it expects that it won't meet some financial covenants in 2020 as it continues to deal with retailer bankruptcies and store closings.

Introduces guidance for 2020: Sees FFO per share of 99 cents-$1.07 vs. $1.18 in 2019.

Sees Q1 FFO per share of 20 cents-24 cents.

Maintains outlook for 2020 combined Tier One and Open Air comparable net operating income growth of 0.5%-1.50%.

Estimates 2020 funds available for distribution payout ratio of 63%.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents misses the sole analyst estimate of 32 cents and declined from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Attributes FFO Y/Y decline to lost rental income from retail bankruptcies and related cotenancy along with the increase in general and administrative expenses.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.