Stocks extend selloff, enter correction territory

The major stock market indices open in correction territory, as coronavirus anxiety continues to send investors fleeing to safe-haven assets such as Treasury bonds and gold; S&P -2.2% , Dow -2.3% , Nasdaq -2.6% .

The Dow plunged more than 500 points at the open, putting the index on track to close the day more than 10% below its recent high; the index has now shed 7% YTD.

The CDC has confirmed the first U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin in northern California, indicating potential "community spread" of the disease.

Other negative developments include Microsoft ( -2.9% ) issuing a quarterly revenue warning and Goldman Sachs warning of no U.S. earnings growth in 2020 if the outbreak continues to spread.

U.S. durable goods orders in January fell by a less than forecast 0.2%, but the data has gone nearly unnoticed given the focus on the uncertainty over future economic strength stemming from the coronavirus.

European bourses also are plunging, with France's CAC -3.8% , Germany's DAX -3.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -3.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -2.1% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P 500 sectors open in the red with six sectors down at least 2%; energy ( -3.6% ) remains the hardest group, while the defensive-oriented consumer staples sector ( -0.2% ) trades only slightly lower.

U.S. Treasurys continue to rally, driving yields noticeably lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 8 bps to 1.07% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 1.27%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 98.58.

WTI crude oil -4.5% to $46.55/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing survey