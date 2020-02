Selling in travel names accelerates on coronavirus anxiety

Travel-related stocks are getting bruised up again after the first case of coronavirus in the U.S. via community spreading is reported in California. The patient lives in Solano County close to an Air Force base used to quarantine people travelling from Asia exposed to the virus.

Early decliners include Expedia (EXPE -5% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -2.7% ), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -3.6% ), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -5.6% ), Red Lion Hotels (RLH -4.1% ), Hyatt Hotels (H -4.1% ), JetBlue (JBLU -6.4% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -5.6% ), SkyWest (SKYW -4.4% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK -5.2% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -5.3% ), American Airlines Group (AAL -9.3% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -6.6% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -5.4% ), Mesa Air (MESA -5.7% ), United Airlines (UAL -5.3% ), Royal Caribbean (RCL -13.7% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -8.2% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -3.7% ), Carnival (CCL -7.8% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN -7.2% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -4% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -5.1% ), Vail Resorts (MTN -1.9% ), Avis Budget CAR, TripAdvisor (TRIP -5.6% ) and Hertz Global (HTZ -10.8% ).