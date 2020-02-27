INTL FCStone to acquire GAIN Capital in $236M deal

INTL FCSTone (NASDAQ:INTL) agrees to acquire GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) in an all-cash deal representing ~$236M in equity value.

INTL will pay $6.00 per share in cash for each GCAP share, representing a 70% premium to GCAP's closing price of $3.53 on Wednesday.

GCAP jumps 66% while INTL falls 5.0% .

The deal will result in strong combined cash flows with an increase in client float of ~$1B, INTL said. GCAP serves more than 130,000 retail and institutional investors through its FOREX.com and City Index platforms, among other channels.

As part of the transaction, INTL intends to make an offer at closing to repurchase GCAP's $92M convertible notes due 2022; GCAP's $60M convertible notes due 2020 will be repaid from GCAP's cash on hand before its sale closes.

INTL sees deal immediately accretive to ROE and earnings.

Deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

INTL FCStone has a commitment for $350M of debt financing from Jefferies LLC, which is acting as INTL's financial adviser.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.