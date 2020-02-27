Wedbush sees TJX Companies trading at fair value

Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding sees TJX Companies (TJX -1.3% ) primed to capitalize in the current environment given its U.S. focus, with almost 80% of revenue generated at home. Despite the retailer's strong earnings and competitive positioning, Redding keeps a Neutral rating on TJX due to valuation.

"We see TJX shares trading inline to 5-year historical P/E (20.7x) based on Wedbush estimates (versus a 7% premium on consensus estimates) as fair. TJX trades above peers BURL and ROST, which trade at implied P/E discount of 7% and premium of 3% on Wedbush estimates, or discount of 6% and premium of 6% on consensus estimates, respectively," she notes.