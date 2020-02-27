TechnipFMC says total backlog jumps 67% to $24.3B

TechnipFMC (FTI +0.9% ) opens higher despite missing Q4 earnings estimates, as it saw an "unprecedented level" of inbound orders in 2019, and revenues rose 12% Y/Y to $3.73B.

On an unadjusted basis, TechnipFMC booked a Q4 net loss of $2.4B after writing down nearly the entire amount in after-tax charges and credits, compared to a $2.2B net loss in the year-ago quarter.

Total company backlog surged 67% to $24.3B at year-end 2019, rising across all segments, with Onshore/Offshore climbing nearly 90% Y/Y.

TechnipFMC guides FY 2020 revenues of $6.2B-$6.5B in its Subsea unit, $7.5B-$7.8B in Onshore/Offshore, and $1.4B-$.6B in Surface Technologies.

TechnipFMC says it is confident that additional liquefied natural gas projects will be sanctioned despite current weakness in the commodity price, since the growth outlook for long-term demand requires additional capacity.

In the subsea market, the company anticipates ongoing momentum in activity for small- to mid-sized brownfield projects and a continued healthy outlook for greenfield projects.

In its surface technologies business, TechnipFMC foresees double-digit revenue growth outside North America in 2020 following 15%-plus growth in 2019, while North American activity likely will decline 10% Y/Y.