Auto parts stocks spiral down

The auto sector is reeling again on a double whammy tied to the coronavirus outbreak. Supply chain disruption and slacking global economic growth are seen extending with the outbreak hitting new parts of the world.

Notable decliners include Stoneridge (SRI -16.5% ), Cooper-Standard (CPS -6.4% ), Superior Industries (SUP -6.9% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -9.6% ), Tenneco (TEN -5.1% ), Dana (DAN -6.8% ), Adient (ADNT -5.5% ), U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS -5.9% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -5.6% ), Veoneer (VNE -3% ) and Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA -4% ).