Ligand Pharma hikes 2020 guidance on higher Captisol material sales

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND +11.2% ) surges after raising its 2020 earnings and revenue guidance, citing higher material sales of its Captisol technology stemming from multiple recent orders for Captisol to be used with the investigational compound remdesivir.

Ligand now sees FY 2020 EPS of $3.62, raised from prior guidance of $3.45 and above $3.48 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $133M, up from its previous outlook of $128M and above $121.3M consensus.

Ligand says its Captisol technology "has enabled several ground-breaking medicines, and we are now seeing partners increase their orders in support of clinical studies of the antiviral drug remdesivir, which is being actively assessed for the treatment of the new strain of the coronavirus, COVID-19."