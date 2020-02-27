NRG Energy slides after mixed Q4 results

NRG Energy (NRG -3% ) tumbles after reporting stronger than expected Q4 earnings but operating revenues of $2.1B vs. $3B analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA totaled $384M vs. $273M in the year-ago quarter, including $258M in the Retail unit and $130M in the Generation unit.

A huge increase in income from continuing operations was driven by the release of a $3.5B tax valuation allowance due to continuing evidence of historical and forecasted positive earnings.

For FY 2020, NRG reaffirms guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $1.9B-$2.1B vs. $2B in 2019, adjusted cash from operations of $1.45B-$1.65B compared to $1.4B last year, and free cash flow before growth investments of $1.275B-$1.475B vs. $1.2B in 2019.

NRG says cash from continuing operations and free cash flow before growth investments were impacted by certain cash receipts previously expected in 2019, which should be received in 2020.