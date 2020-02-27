Facebook names WEF veteran to watch ethical product design

Facebook (FB -1.3% ) has hired a public policy official to supervise building ethics into its product design earlier in the process, Axios reports.

The company has named Zvika Krieger, former World Economic Forum head of technology policy, as its new director of responsible innovation.

He'll take over a growing team that builds "methods, tools and training" to help address potential ethical issues while products are still in design/development.

CTO Mike Shroepfer said at last year's F8 conference that the company needed to do a better job of anticipating potential for misuse and other harms from new products, the report notes.