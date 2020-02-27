Square surges 9.3% after Cash App helps fuel Q4 beat

Square (NYSE:SQ) jumps 9.3% after its Q4 beat, released after yesterday's close, showed strong performance from its Cash App and solid growth in gross payment volume.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi upgrades Square to Buy from Hold and sets $90 price target. And UBS raised its price target on the stock to $94 from $77.

Cash App total net revenue jumped 147% Y/Y in Q4 and gross profit increased 104% Y/Y; the app had ~24M monthly active customers in December 2019, up 60% Y/Y.

But BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who rates Square at Sell, and Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache, who has a Reduce rating on the stock, aren't convinced that Q4's beat indicates longer-term success.

Palmer lifted Square his Street-low price target of $30 to $37, still the lowest analyst target; reiterates Sell.

"While the revenue and gross profit outlook for 2020 is better than expected, we remain cautious on SQ's ability to move up-market in its seller business given still-decelerating GPV growth despite easier comps and elevated investment spending," wrote Carcache in a note, adding that lower efficacy of investment spending adds to his longer-term concerns.

With SQ trading at almost 43x FY21E EV/EBITDA, Palmer sees "little room for error in the quarters ahead as nothing less than a string of beat-and-raise prints well be required to sustain that valuation."

Palmer also has concerns about Square's seller business focusing on larger sellers because as the shift puts the company in competition with a larger crowd of rivals.

In Square's earnings call, management said there's no update on its efforts to get an industrial loan company charter, a move that would add efficiency to its lending efforts, Palmer said.

Square's Quant rating is Neutral; and average Sell-Side rating is Bullish (12 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).

