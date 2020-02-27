Whiting Petroleum plummets to record low after weak guidance

Whiting Petroleum (WLL -28.8% ) is whacked by nearly a third despite reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss while revenues slid 19% Y/Y, as it issued disappointing guidance and failed to ease worries about upcoming debt maturities.

Whiting's says it plans all-in 2020 capital spending of $585M-$620M, representing a 23% Y/Y decline at the mid-point.

Average well cost in the Williston Basin for 2020 is estimated at $6.6M, including an increase of $300K per well for additional proppant, which the company believes could further enhance well productivity.

The company projects its spending plan will deliver full-year total production of 111.7K-118.4K boe/day and full-year oil output of 68.1K-72K bbl/day, with total production expected to increase slightly from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020.

Whiting says Q4 total production of 123K boe/day was above the midpoint of guidance, and oil output of 80.2K bbl/day was at the midpoint, but Q1 2020 production has been hurt by severe weather and associated electric submersible pump failures on multiple high-value wells.

Whiting estimates the loss of production will impact Q1 results by ~5K boe/day to 108K-110.5K boe/day, and the company plans to put on production only 11 net wells during the quarter.

SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann says Whiting's 2020 outlook was more important than Q4 results, and the fact that there was "no announcement regarding ongoing efforts to address upcoming maturities" would weigh on the stock.

Cowen's David Deckelbaum says Whiting's 2020 production guidance was 12% lower than expectations, while the capex budget was 20% below projections.