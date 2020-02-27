Tellurian slammed as Indian buyer seeks competing deal - Bloomberg

Tellurian (TELL -10.3% ) tanks to a 52-week low as the company is rattled by attempts by potential major customer Petronet, India's largest liquefied natural gas buyer, to solicit offers for a supply deal with terms similar to the tentative agreement signed with Tellurian last year, Bloomberg reports.

Petronet issued the tender to obtain price and market information that it will use to back its position during talks with Tellurian, which are expected next month, according to the report.

The Petronet tender, combined with the lack of a deal announcement that was expected during Pres. Trump's visit to India this week, adds to doubts that Tellurian will be able to secure a sizeable anchor investment from Petronet for its Driftwood LNG project, says Michael Webber, managing partner of Webber Research.