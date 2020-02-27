Best Buy seen as fairly valued

UBS analyst Michael Lasser digs into the Best Buy (BBY -1.5% ) Q4 numbers reported earlier today.

"Domestically, the largest category drivers were headphones, computing, appliances, mobile phones, & tablets. Growth in these categories helped to offset pressure in gaming (entertainment declined -22%). On the digital front, BBY's eComm SSS grew 18.7% (online accounted for 25.4% of 4Q sales). The co's international business comped up 1.6%, but this included 160 bps of FX support," he notes.

Lasser sees Neutral-rated BBY as fairly valued at its current trading level. The UBS price target of $88 (8.7% upside potential) is 13X the 2021 EPS estimate and stands roughly equivalent to the average sell-side PT of $88.52.

