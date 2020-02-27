mREITs take a drubbing as Treasury yields tumble

With the Treasury yields plumbing all-time lows, mortgage REITs are taking a beating.

10-year Treasury yield is down 5 basis points to 1.29%.

The lower interest rates fall, the higher the chances that prepay rates will rise and hurt mREIT earnings. The inverted yield curve doesn't help either.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM -3.5% ) falls.

By name, Arlington Asset Investment (AI -6.3% ), Chimera Investment (CIM -4% ), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR -4.5% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC -4.2% ), and Armour Residential REIT (ARR -3.8% ) are among those taking the biggest hits today.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT