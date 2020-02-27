Malaysia OKs three-year license for Lynas rare earths plant

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +3.9% ) says Malaysia's government approved a new three-year license that allows the miner to continue processing rare earths at its $800M plant in Kuantan.

As part of the license, Lynas must build a cracking and leaching facility outside Malaysia before July 2023, and develop a permanent disposal facility for waste from rare earths processing within the first year from the date of approval of the license.

The renewal removes a key risk for the company, which has been trading "like a distressed business," says analyst Dylan Kelly of Ord Minnett.