Wheeler REIT names chairman-elect, adds Khoshaba to board

Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR), which added three directors from an activist shareholder at the end of last year, names Stefani Carter as its chairman-elect.

Daniel Khoshaba is appointed to the board and the executive committee effective immediately. He and Joe Stilwell, who joined the board after a proxy fight last year, will constitute the executive committee.

On Jan. 6, Khoshaba, an entrepreneur and former managing member of KSA Capital Management, reported acquiring 7.5% stake in WHLR between Nov. 6, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020 and asked to be appointed to the board.

“As one of the company’s largest shareholders, I am delighted to be able to take an active role with the company," Khoshaba said in a statement.

Carter will become chair at the end of the company's upcoming annual meeting.