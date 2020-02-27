Energy stocks, oil prices bounce off session lows

The S&P 500 energy sector (XLE -1.3% ) has climbed off its lows of the day but remains firmly in the red, extending its dismal YTD run as the market's weakest sector with a 23% drop since the end of 2019.

The sector has been following crude oil, which is sliding on falling expectations for fuel demand; after plunging nearly 6%, WTI April crude now -3.1% to $47.22/bbl, returning to its lowest level since January 2019 with last year's low of $44.35/bbl not far below.

Headlines are crossing that OPEC nations are determined to reach a general agreement that would seek to stabilize the oil market.

Among notable movers in the oil and gas group: HFC -5.5% , MPC -5.2% , VLO -4.6% , COP -3.7% , OXY -3% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, DRIP, FENY, DBO, ERY, FIF, DIG, OILU, NDP, DTO, USL, IYE, DUG, IEO, OILD, USOI, WTIU, CRAK