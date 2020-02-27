CBRE rises after solid 2020 guide

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) rises 2.0% after introducing 2020 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint above the average analyst estimate.

"We continue to see a backdrop that supports our business performance, said President and CEO Bob Sulentic. "Based on what we know today, the global economy is expected to grow this year on par with 2019, though we are closely watching the potential impact of ongoing risks, particularly the coronavirus."

Sees 2020 adjusted EPS of $4.05-$4.25 ($4.15 midpoint) vs. consensus of $4.09; sees growth stronger in H2 than H1, driven by advisory services fee revenue.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.32 falls short of the $1.35 consensus and rose from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $7.12B easily beats the consensus estimate of $6.84B and jumped from $6.29B in the year-ago quarter.

