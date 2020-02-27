Netflix content trends draw Raymond James praise

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) content trends look bullish, Raymond James says, especially compared to the new threat from Disney Plus (DIS -1% ).

In a note, analyst Justin Patterson says data indicate that Netflix's "content lineup appears to be resonating," with "high and increasing" interest.

And while Disney Plus got off to a hot original-content start with The Mandalorian, it's slowed down on originals while Netflix keeps releasing programs, he says.

“We believe Netflix is in a unique position to benefit from a solid content lineup, normalization of competitive landscape, and increased consumer time spent indoors."