Teladoc +24% amid solid guidance, analyst praise

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) shares have vaulted 24.3% today to all-time highs after its Q4 earnings showed a beat on top and bottom lines, and strong guidance for 2020 even discounting the pending addition of Intouch Health.

The beat came right in the middle of rapid developments around COVID-19 and the coronavirus spread, with CDC officials saying some areas may need to increase use of remote "telehealth" approaches if the virus takes hold inside the United States.

Analysts have produced a bullish reaction, even as they note the stock's at lofty heights. Shares have more than doubled over the past six months and are up 39.6% so far in 2020.

Among the bulls, Piper Sandler says the thesis that "virtual care is going mainstream" is bearing out. The firm raised its price target to $142 from $87 (shares are now at $143.15 with today's gain). and RBC praised the guidance, driven by new member adds, cross-selling and increasing utilization.

Cantor Fitzgerald has a Neutral rating but also sharply raised its price target (to $135), pointing to solid execution and a company that's "well positioned to sustain high growth rates for the foreseeable future."

