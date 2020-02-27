Husky Energy posts $2.3B Q4 loss on asset impairments

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -6.4% ) hits a 52-week low after Q4 results show a net loss of C$2.3B (US$1.73B) compared with net earnings of C$216M in the year-earlier quarter.

The entire loss was accounted for in impairment charges on the company's North American assets, which include its Sunrise energy project, primarily related to expectations of lower long-term oil prices and a drop in capital spending.

Husky said in December it planned to cut its capital spending by C$500M over the next two years.

Q4 funds from operations totaled $469M compared with $583M a year ago.

Husky says Q4 production edged 2% higher Y/Y to 311.3K boe/day from 304.3K boe/day.