Stock plunge eases after sinking into correction territory

Stocks pare losses and the bond rally fades after fears over the spread of coronavirus dragged stock indexes into correction territory.
The Nasdaq, which fell as much as 4.0% in early trading, is down 1.1%; the S&P 500 falls 0.8%, and Dow slides 1.0%, with both off of session lows that put them in correction territory.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 1.32%; earlier yield fell as low as 1.24%.
Though stocks have pulled up from session lows, nerves are still on edge. The Cboe Volatility Index rises 7.0% to 29.48 and had touched 36.36 earlier, its highest in two years.
Crude oil slides 2.8% to $47.36 per barrel; gold rises 0.2% to $1,645.90 per ounce.
All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors remain in the red in midday trading in New York, with real estate (-2.3%) and information technology (-2.3%) losing the most; health care (-0.4%) and industrials (-0.8%) are declining the least.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 ended the session down 3.8%, the FTSE 100 -3.5%, the DAX -3.2%, and the CAC 40 -3.3%.
U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.4% to 98.65.