CenterPoint surges after strong Q4 results

CenterPoint Energy (CNP +4.4% ) bounces nicely off 52-week lows after Q4 earnings easily topped expectations and revenues rose 6.4% Y/Y to $3.23B.

On an unadjusted basis, CenterPoint's Q4 profit rose to $157M from $120M in the year-ago quarter.

CenterPoint presents FY 2020 guidance in two components, a guidance basis Utility EPS range of $1.10-$1.20, and a Midstream Investments EPS expected range of $0.23-$0.28.

The company sets a 2020-24 target of 5%-7% compound annual guidance basis Utility EPS growth, using the 2020 range of $1.10-$1.20 as the starting point.