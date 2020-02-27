Las Vegas traffic on watch amid coronavirus developments

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on travel to Las Vegas will be closely watched over the next few months.

McCarran International Airport's update on January included some days near the end of the month when the outbreak in China was accelerating.

Total passengers rolling through McCarran rose 6.6% to 4,154,165 vs. +9.0% growth in December.

International passengers were up 3.1% during the month to 151,289.

Nevada operators: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM),Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).