Facebook cancels F8 developer conference amid virus concern

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has canceled its F8 developer conference - the latest casualty among business gatherings to the threat of COVID-19 and the coronavirus.

The company is suspending the in-person component of F8 2020, saying "This was a tough call to make - F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world - but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on."

It's still committed to the city of San Jose, it says, and is planning other ways to gather the community, "through a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content."