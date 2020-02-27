Wedbush stays neutral on L Brands

Wedbush analyst Jen Redding says most of the drama with the L Brands (LB +1.3% ) report was on the margin line after the retailer posted two prior earnings preannouncements.

"Gross margin of 38.9% came in 40 bps below both consensus’ and our estimate, and were down 170 bps Y/Y driven by continued merchandise margin declines driven by weakness at VS, as well as tariffs and the lapping of favorable sourcing cost reductions," says Redding.

Redding keeps a Neutral rating on LB ahead of the separation of the Victoria's Secret business.

"The concept of a standalone B&BW driving LB’s future performance is certainly an improvement from a value standpoint, but we remain on the sidelines for now, as we look for positive data inflections tied to the intra-quarter run rate at B&BW before becoming more constructive," she writes.