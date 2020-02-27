Roth Capital sees catalysts driving Eldorado Resorts higher

Roth Capital reiterates a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts (ERI +0.9% ) with shares down sharply amid the coronavirus developments.

Analyst David Bain sees strong upside for Eldorado with many of the former open-ended questions (CZR’s closing timeline, synergy targets, Strip asset sales) answered and +10% QTD same-store growth reported by the casino operator.

A sector rotation out of Macau names could also boost ERI.

Roth's 12-month price target of $75 reps 46% upside potential for shares and is above the average sell-side PT of $69.30.