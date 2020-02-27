Brazil's real falls after COVID-19 case confirmed

Brazil's real weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to 4.474 per greenback after the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in South America's largest country.

Chile's peso -0.1% against the greenback.

Bank of America cut growth estimates for Brazil and Chile on the news, Bloomberg reports.

Sees Brazil GDP up 2.9% vs. previous estimate of 2.2%.

Sees Chile GDP growth 0.9% vs. previous estimate of 1.2% as "Covid-19 outbreak should negatively impact Chile's highly open and China-dependent economy," according to the note.

