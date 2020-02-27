MKM's 'stay at home' stocks built for virus times

MKM Partners has a "stay at home" stock basket built in response to the ongoing coronavirus spread, and unsurprisingly it's focused on some of their favorite entertainment and services products that don't call for public gatherings.

Videogame stocks are represented - Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.6% ), Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) and Zynga (ZNGA -1.5% ) - as are leading Internet-based social/entertainment companies like Netflix (NFLX -0.7% ), Facebook (FB -2.9% ), Match Group (MTCH -0.5% ) and Yelp (YELP -3.7% ).

Work-at-home beneficiaries include Citrix (CTXS -2.1% ), Atlassian (TEAM -1.9% ), Slack (WORK -0.7% ) and Zoom Video (ZM +4.7% ).

Consumer shopping and food delivery are well represented by Amazon.com (AMZN -3% ), Alibaba (BABA -1.7% ), eBay (EBAY -2.9% ) and JD.com (JD -2.4% ), as well as Blue Apron (APRN +4% ) and GrubHub (GRUB -4.3% ). Clorox (CLX +1.1% ) should benefit from a disinfectant boom.