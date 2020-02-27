Zoetis to come to market with parasite preventative for dogs

Zoetis (ZTS -0.7% ) announces it landed FDA approval for its Simparica Trio tablet.

The company says Simparica Trip is the first once-monthly, chewable tablet in the U.S. that delivers all-in-one protection from heartworm disease, ticks and fleas, roundworms and hookworms.

In addition to receiving this approval, Zoetis has received approval for two parasiticide innovations in the U.S. in the past 18 months to help protect dogs and cats from harmful pests.

Zoetis expects Simparica Trio to be available to veterinary customers by mid-to-late April.

Source: Press Release