Colony Credit shareholder calls for changes

In a letter to Colony Credit Real Estate's (CLNC -2.5% ) board, shareholder Blackwells Capital accuses the company of not addressing its concerns or taking "meaningful steps" to halt the company's stock decline and improve its financial performance.

The shareholder says now is the wrong time for CLNC to explore the possibility of directly hiring Colony Capital personnel to run the company.

"We believe it is irresponsible for Colony Credit to evaluate and negotiate a potential transaction with Colony Capital at this time, especially given that a new Colony Capital board may take a markedly different view of any potential internalization, management changes, and strategic alternatives at Colony Credit," Blackwells Chief Investment Officer Jason Aintabi wrote in a letter to CLNC's board.

"We believe that any such action constitutes an egregious breach of the board’s obligations for which we intend to hold it fully accountable," he added.

Blackwells has suggested to CLNC's board an outside former public company to take over as CEO, but said the board refused to meet with the potential candidate.

The investor also wants to make changes to CLNC's board, saying the its current board members are conflicted. "Colony Capital’s board may be re-constituted in several months should Colony Capital shareholders elect our nominees to that board," Aintabi wrote.

