Tellurian delays expected Petronet LNG deal by two months

Tellurian (TELL -10.1% ) says it has delayed by two months its anticipated completion of a partnership deal with India's Petronet tied to its proposed Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana.

The deal had been expected to be completed by the end of March, and market speculation spiked as Tellurian CEO Meg Gentle and Chairman Charif Souki flew to India last weekend, but no agreement was announced.

A memorandum of understanding reached between the two companies called for Petronet to take as much as a $2.5B stake in the holding company that includes Driftwood LNG and four pipelines that Tellurian has proposed to build.

If finalized, Petronet would gain the rights to as much as 5M mt/year of supply from Driftwood and become responsible for underwriting $5B of Driftwood's total project debt.