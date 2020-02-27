AES Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (+11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.