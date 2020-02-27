Foot Locker Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Foot Locker's Q4 Results Are Less Important Than Capex And Corona