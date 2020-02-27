Sempra says coronavirus not affecting talks with LNG buyers

Sempra Energy (SRE -1.5% ) says the spread of coronavirus has not affected talks with buyers of liquefied natural gas, easing some worries prompted by reduced gas demand in China this month from the outbreak.

"In terms of conversations with counterparties... we have a long-term view about supply and demand in the middle part of the decade and we're really dealing with people [with] a shared view of a potential infrastructure shortage," Sempra CEO said during today's earnings conference call. "The virus issue hasn't really impacted our negotiations with the customers we're talking to."

Even before the virus had spread, global gas prices had been falling for months from mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record stockpiles in Europe and other factors.

Sempra also said it expects to make final investment decisions this year to build two new LNG export plants, one in the U.S. and one in Mexico.

Sempra said it plans to make FIDs on the first phase of the Costa Azul export plant in Mexico's Baja California in Q1 and the Port Arthur export plant in Texas in Q3.

